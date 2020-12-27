You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 27 through Dec. 3

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

236 Horry St. S.E. – $679,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2

Sale date: 12/2/2020

476 West Road – $595,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: MC6

Sale date: 11/30/2020

1240 Grasmere Court – $520,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cullum Farms

Sale date: 12/1/2020

197 Buckhar Lane – $484,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek

Sale date: 12/1/2020

332 Marlboro St. S.E. – $477,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/30/2020

235 Ray Lane S.E. – $455,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area

Sale date: 11/30/2020

901 Lake Ave. – $400,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Fairview Gardens

Sale date: 11/30/2020

 

