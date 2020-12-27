Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 27 through Dec. 3

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 27 through Dec. 3.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
236 Horry St. S.E. – $679,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2
Sale date: 12/2/2020
476 West Road – $595,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: MC6
Sale date: 11/30/2020
1240 Grasmere Court – $520,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cullum Farms
Sale date: 12/1/2020
197 Buckhar Lane – $484,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Chukker Creek
Sale date: 12/1/2020
332 Marlboro St. S.E. – $477,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/30/2020
235 Ray Lane S.E. – $455,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Ray Walker Area
Sale date: 11/30/2020
901 Lake Ave. – $400,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Fairview Gardens
Sale date: 11/30/2020