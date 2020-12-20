Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 20-26

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 20-26.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
585 Bella Vista Lane – $700,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Creek Plantation
Sale date: 11/23/2020
354 Park Ave. S.W. – $665,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/20/2020
72 Equestrian Court – $605,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows
Sale date: 11/24/2020
4031 Parque Lane – $600,001
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Bridle Creek Phase I
Sale date: 11/25/2020
341 Chestnut Brown Court – $575,000
Warrenville 29851
Neighborhood: Kings Ridge
Sale date: 11/20/2020
312 Gate Post Lane – $495,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Village at Woodside
Sale date: 11/23/2020
113 Knollwood Trail – $420,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Pinewood Plantation
Sale date: 11/23/2020