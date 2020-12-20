You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 20-26

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 20-26.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

585 Bella Vista Lane – $700,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Creek Plantation

Sale date: 11/23/2020

354 Park Ave. S.W. – $665,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/20/2020

72 Equestrian Court – $605,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows

Sale date: 11/24/2020

4031 Parque Lane – $600,001

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Bridle Creek Phase I

Sale date: 11/25/2020

341 Chestnut Brown Court – $575,000

Warrenville 29851

Neighborhood: Kings Ridge

Sale date: 11/20/2020

312 Gate Post Lane – $495,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Village at Woodside

Sale date: 11/23/2020

113 Knollwood Trail – $420,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Pinewood Plantation

Sale date: 11/23/2020

 

