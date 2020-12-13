Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 13-19

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 13-19.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
240 Newberry St. S.W. – $739,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/16/2020
232 White Cedar Way – $515,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 11/19/2020
7088 Burwick Run – $415,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 11/19/2020
180 Blue Heron Lane – $400,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 11/13/2020
2800 Club Drive – $387,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 11/13/2020
602 Sandhurst Place S.W. – $350,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 11/17/2020
1441 Nottingham Drive S.E. – $300,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Dartmoor Woods
Sale date: 11/16/2020