You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Nov. 13-19

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Nov. 13-19.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

240 Newberry St. S.W. – $739,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/16/2020

232 White Cedar Way – $515,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 11/19/2020

7088 Burwick Run – $415,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 11/19/2020

180 Blue Heron Lane – $400,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 11/13/2020

2800 Club Drive – $387,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 11/13/2020

602 Sandhurst Place S.W. – $350,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 11/17/2020

1441 Nottingham Drive S.E. – $300,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Dartmoor Woods

Sale date: 11/16/2020

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News