Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 7-13

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 7-13.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

386 E. Shoreline Drive – $1,050,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River Club

Sale date: 5/7/2021

177 Foxhound Run S.W. – $875,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/13/2021

3417 Richland Ave. W.– $590,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall

Sale date: 5/12/2021

112 Summer Squall Lane – $589,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/13/2021

2191 Club Drive – $550,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 5/12/2021

129 Charles Towne Place S.W. – $480,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/12/2021

3006 Graylyn Lakes Drive – $475,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes

Sale date: 5/12/2021

 


