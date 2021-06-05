Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 7-13

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 7-13.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
386 E. Shoreline Drive – $1,050,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River Club
Sale date: 5/7/2021
177 Foxhound Run S.W. – $875,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/13/2021
3417 Richland Ave. W.– $590,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Mattie C. Hall
Sale date: 5/12/2021
112 Summer Squall Lane – $589,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/13/2021
2191 Club Drive – $550,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 5/12/2021
129 Charles Towne Place S.W. – $480,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/12/2021
3006 Graylyn Lakes Drive – $475,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes
Sale date: 5/12/2021