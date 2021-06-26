You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 28 through June 8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 28 through June 8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

771 Glenwood Drive – $869,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Creek Plantation

Sale date: 6/1/2021

53 Savannah River Place– $795,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale date: 5/28/2021

205 Birch Tree Circle – $549,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/28/2021

4031 Parque Lane – $545,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Bridle Creek

Sale date: 5/28/2021

918 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $481,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 6/3/2021

553 Palmetto Lane S.W. – $429,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 6/2/2021

2061 Brittle Wood Court – $412,500

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Pecan Grove

Sale date: 5/28/2021

 


