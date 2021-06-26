Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 28 through June 8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 28 through June 8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
771 Glenwood Drive – $869,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Creek Plantation
Sale date: 6/1/2021
53 Savannah River Place– $795,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale date: 5/28/2021
205 Birch Tree Circle – $549,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/28/2021
4031 Parque Lane – $545,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Bridle Creek
Sale date: 5/28/2021
918 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $481,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 6/3/2021
553 Palmetto Lane S.W. – $429,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 6/2/2021
2061 Brittle Wood Court – $412,500
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Pecan Grove
Sale date: 5/28/2021