Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 14-20

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 14-20.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

126 South Boundary Ave. S.W. – $675,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 5/18/2021

76 Crystal Lake Drive – $665,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry

Sale date: 5/17/2021

150 Tall Pine Drive– $570,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/14/2021

145 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $538,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 5/20/2021

103 Northwood Drive – $375,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake North

Sale date: 5/20/2021

140 Greenville St. N.W. – $360,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 5/20/2021

1005 Brookhaven Drive – $340,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Brookhaven Estate

Sale date: 5/20/2021

 


