Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County May 14-20

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for May 14-20.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
126 South Boundary Ave. S.W. – $675,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 5/18/2021
76 Crystal Lake Drive – $665,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Hammonds Ferry
Sale date: 5/17/2021
150 Tall Pine Drive– $570,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/14/2021
145 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $538,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 5/20/2021
103 Northwood Drive – $375,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake North
Sale date: 5/20/2021
140 Greenville St. N.W. – $360,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 5/20/2021
1005 Brookhaven Drive – $340,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Brookhaven Estate
Sale date: 5/20/2021