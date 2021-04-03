You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 5-12

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 5-12.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

140 Woods End Way – $845,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Woods End

Sale date: 3/11/2021

576 Dasher Circle – $745,000

Aiken, 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 3/11/2021

118 Flowing Well Road – $525,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Wexford Mill

Sale date: 3/10/2021

127 Hasty Road – $455,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Fox Chase

Sale date: 3/5/2021

108 Gerhard Ridge – $354,900

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands

Sale date: 3/11/2021

145 Beaver Cove – $340,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: Beaver Creek

Sale date: 3/5/2021

3426 Glenview Drive – $311,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 3/10/2021

 


