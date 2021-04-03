Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 5-12

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 5-12.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
140 Woods End Way – $845,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Woods End
Sale date: 3/11/2021
576 Dasher Circle – $745,000
Aiken, 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 3/11/2021
118 Flowing Well Road – $525,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Wexford Mill
Sale date: 3/10/2021
127 Hasty Road – $455,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Fox Chase
Sale date: 3/5/2021
108 Gerhard Ridge – $354,900
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Wando Woodlands
Sale date: 3/11/2021
145 Beaver Cove – $340,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek
Sale date: 3/5/2021
3426 Glenview Drive – $311,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 3/10/2021