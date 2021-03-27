Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 28

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 26 through March 4.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
3030 Chewacla Lane – $750,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 3/4/2021
100 Gatewood Drive S.E. – $500,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Gatewood
Sale date: 3/4/2021
541 Good Springs Road – $449,000
Aiken, 29801
Neighborhood: AIKN5
Sale date: 2/26/2021
1024 Blackheath Court – $410,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 3/1/2021
208 Boxelder Drive S.W. – $399,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay
Sale date: 2/26/2021
143 Spring Stone Court – $387,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Spring Stone
Sale date: 3/2/2021
8085 Canary Lake Road – $360,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake
Sale date: 2/26/2021