Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 28

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 26 through March 4.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

3030 Chewacla Lane – $750,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 3/4/2021

100 Gatewood Drive S.E. – $500,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Gatewood

Sale date: 3/4/2021

541 Good Springs Road – $449,000

Aiken, 29801

Neighborhood: AIKN5

Sale date: 2/26/2021

1024 Blackheath Court – $410,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 3/1/2021

208 Boxelder Drive S.W. – $399,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay

Sale date: 2/26/2021

143 Spring Stone Court – $387,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Spring Stone

Sale date: 3/2/2021

8085 Canary Lake Road – $360,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake

Sale date: 2/26/2021

 


