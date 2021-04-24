You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 26 through April 1

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 26 through April 1.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

120 Honey Ridge Lane – $1,100,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hatchaway Bridge Farms

Sale date: 3/31/2021

233 Magnolia Lake Road – $720,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 3/29/2021

486 Thrasher Lane – $660,000

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: Oakridge Farms

Sale date: 3/30/2021

138 Mockernut Circle – $650,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Mockernut

Sale date: 3/31/2021

7180 Rembert Place – $650,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 3/29/2021

2925 Oak Brook Drive – $650,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Chukker Creek Farms

Sale date: 3/26/2021

301 New Lane – $585,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 4/1/2021

 


