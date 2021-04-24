Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 26 through April 1

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 26 through April 1.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
120 Honey Ridge Lane – $1,100,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hatchaway Bridge Farms
Sale date: 3/31/2021
233 Magnolia Lake Road – $720,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 3/29/2021
486 Thrasher Lane – $660,000
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: Oakridge Farms
Sale date: 3/30/2021
138 Mockernut Circle – $650,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Mockernut
Sale date: 3/31/2021
7180 Rembert Place – $650,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 3/29/2021
2925 Oak Brook Drive – $650,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Chukker Creek Farms
Sale date: 3/26/2021
301 New Lane – $585,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 4/1/2021