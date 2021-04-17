You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 19-25

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 19-25.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

4492 A Charleston Highway – $605,000

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: WIN 10

Sale date: 3/22/2021

186 Foxhound Run S.W. – $455,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 3/25/2021

8110 Canary Lake Road – $373,500

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake Village

Sale date: 3/25/2021

802 Steeplechase Road – $369,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation

Sale date: 3/19/2021

431 Pommel Court – $343,775

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Farms

Sale date: 3/19/2021

233 Boxelder Drive S.W. – $338,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay

Sale date: 3/19/2021

4 Woodwind Way – $335,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodwinds

Sale date: 3/25/2021

