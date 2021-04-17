Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 19-25

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 19-25.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
4492 A Charleston Highway – $605,000
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: WIN 10
Sale date: 3/22/2021
186 Foxhound Run S.W. – $455,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 3/25/2021
8110 Canary Lake Road – $373,500
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Bluebird Lake Village
Sale date: 3/25/2021
802 Steeplechase Road – $369,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation
Sale date: 3/19/2021
431 Pommel Court – $343,775
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Farms
Sale date: 3/19/2021
233 Boxelder Drive S.W. – $338,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay
Sale date: 3/19/2021
4 Woodwind Way – $335,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodwinds
Sale date: 3/25/2021
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.