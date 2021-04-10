Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 12-18

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 12-18.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
260 Lancaster St. S.W. – $820,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 3/12/2021
650 Foal Drive – $799,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 3/18/2021
242 Golden Oak Drive – $655,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside The Oaks
Sale date: 3/18/2021
251 Golden Oak Drive – $630,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Woodside The Oaks
Sale date: 3/18/2021
131 Twin Ponds Lane – $612,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation
Sale date: 3/16/2021
2258 Holiday Lane – $610,000
Windsor 29856
Neighborhood: WIN 10
Sale date: 3/18/2021
5 Moss Cove Lane – $603,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook
Sale date: 3/18/2021