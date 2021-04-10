You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County March 12-18

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for March 12-18.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

260 Lancaster St. S.W. – $820,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 3/12/2021

650 Foal Drive – $799,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 3/18/2021

242 Golden Oak Drive – $655,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside The Oaks

Sale date: 3/18/2021

251 Golden Oak Drive – $630,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Woodside The Oaks

Sale date: 3/18/2021

131 Twin Ponds Lane – $612,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation

Sale date: 3/16/2021

2258 Holiday Lane – $610,000

Windsor 29856

Neighborhood: WIN 10

Sale date: 3/18/2021

5 Moss Cove Lane – $603,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids Overlook

Sale date: 3/18/2021

 


