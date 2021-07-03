Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 4-10

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 4-10.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
530 Whaley Pond Road – $935,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: GRAN 10
Sale date: 6/10/2021
101 White Birch Court– $560,000
Aiken 2980310
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 6/4/2021
521 Holley Lake Road S.W. – $500,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 6/7/2021
342 Barnard Ave. S.E. – $489,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area
Sale date: 6/7/2021
1144 Drayton Court – $470,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation
Sale date: 6/10/2021
173 Wexford Mill Drive – $440,000
Wagener 29164
Neighborhood: Wexford Mill
Sale date: 6/7/2021
180 Bellewood Drive – $435,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 6/9/2021