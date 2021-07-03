You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 4-10

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 4-10.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

530 Whaley Pond Road – $935,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: GRAN 10

Sale date: 6/10/2021

101 White Birch Court– $560,000

Aiken 2980310

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 6/4/2021

521 Holley Lake Road S.W. – $500,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 6/7/2021

342 Barnard Ave. S.E. – $489,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area

Sale date: 6/7/2021

1144 Drayton Court – $470,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Good Springs Plantation

Sale date: 6/10/2021

173 Wexford Mill Drive – $440,000

Wagener 29164

Neighborhood: Wexford Mill

Sale date: 6/7/2021

180 Bellewood Drive – $435,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 6/9/2021

 


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News