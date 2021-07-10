You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 11-17

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 11-17.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

428 Hopeland Farm Drive – $2,100,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms

Sale date: 6/11/2021

322 Rushton Road– $650,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: AIKN7

Sale date: 6/15/2021

137 Seton Circle – $560,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids

Sale date: 6/16/2021

52 Wildmeade Court – $529,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 6/17/2021

134 Tall Pine Drive – $449,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 6/15/2021

3319 Storm Branch Road – $380,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: AIKS4

Sale date: 6/17/2021

5063 Glastonbury Court – $379,900

Beech Island, 298425063.

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 6/16/2021

 


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News