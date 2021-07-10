Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County June 11-17

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for June 11-17.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
428 Hopeland Farm Drive – $2,100,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farms
Sale date: 6/11/2021
322 Rushton Road– $650,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: AIKN7
Sale date: 6/15/2021
137 Seton Circle – $560,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Overlook at the Rapids
Sale date: 6/16/2021
52 Wildmeade Court – $529,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 6/17/2021
134 Tall Pine Drive – $449,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 6/15/2021
3319 Storm Branch Road – $380,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: AIKS4
Sale date: 6/17/2021
5063 Glastonbury Court – $379,900
Beech Island, 298425063.
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 6/16/2021