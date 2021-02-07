You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 8-14

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 8-14.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

904 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $1,000,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2

Sale date: 1/11/2021

1758 Hatchaway Bridge Road – $601,000

Aiken 298051

Neighborhood: Equine 10

Sale date: 1/12/2021

915 Wildwood Road – $575,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Kalmia Forest

Sale date: 1/12/2021

161 Quiet Oak Court – $567,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 1/13/2021

2355 Cardigan Drive – $500,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 1/8/2021

112 Florence St. S.W. – $437,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 1/8/2021

4719 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $415,000

Aiken 2980347

Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows

Sale date: 1/8/2021

 

