Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 8-14

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 8-14.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
904 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $1,000,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken 2
Sale date: 1/11/2021
1758 Hatchaway Bridge Road – $601,000
Aiken 298051
Neighborhood: Equine 10
Sale date: 1/12/2021
915 Wildwood Road – $575,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Kalmia Forest
Sale date: 1/12/2021
161 Quiet Oak Court – $567,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 1/13/2021
2355 Cardigan Drive – $500,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 1/8/2021
112 Florence St. S.W. – $437,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 1/8/2021
4719 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $415,000
Aiken 2980347
Neighborhood: Cedar Meadows
Sale date: 1/8/2021