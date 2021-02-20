Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 22-28

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 22-28, 2021.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
352 Park Ave. S.W. – $722,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 1/22/2021
834 Magnolia Lane S.E. – $549,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area
Sale date: 1/22/2021
301 E. Shoreline Drive – $499,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River Club
Sale date: 1/22/2021
653 River North Drive – $447,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale date: 1/27/2021
50 Chinkapin Court S.W. – $429,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak
Sale date: 1/27/2021
126 Hunters Run Drive S.W. – $295,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation
Sale date: 1/22/2021
544 Buttonwood Drive – $360,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: The Ridge at Sage Creek
Sale date: 1/22/2021