Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 22-28

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 22-28, 2021.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

352 Park Ave. S.W. – $722,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 1/22/2021

834 Magnolia Lane S.E. – $549,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area

Sale date: 1/22/2021

301 E. Shoreline Drive – $499,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River Club

Sale date: 1/22/2021

653 River North Drive – $447,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale date: 1/27/2021

50 Chinkapin Court S.W. – $429,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Live Oak

Sale date: 1/27/2021

126 Hunters Run Drive S.W. – $295,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Plantation

Sale date: 1/22/2021

544 Buttonwood Drive – $360,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: The Ridge at Sage Creek

Sale date: 1/22/2021

 

