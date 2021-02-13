You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 15-21

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 15-21, 2021.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

574 Newberry St. S.W. – $722,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Olde Aiken

Sale date: 1/15/2021

149 Laurel Ridge Circle – $590,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Peninsula

Sale date: 1/15/2021

641 Foal Drive – $499,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 1/21/2021

1037 Brightwood Drive – $465,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 1/15/2021

104 Nutmeg Court – $433,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay

Sale date: 1/18/2021

216 Preston Court – $292,860

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place

Sale date: 1/15/2021

125 Bay Meadows Drive S.W. – $225,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Kemper Downs

Sale date: 1/20/2021

 

