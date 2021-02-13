Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 15-21

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 15-21, 2021.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
574 Newberry St. S.W. – $722,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Olde Aiken
Sale date: 1/15/2021
149 Laurel Ridge Circle – $590,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Peninsula
Sale date: 1/15/2021
641 Foal Drive – $499,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 1/21/2021
1037 Brightwood Drive – $465,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 1/15/2021
104 Nutmeg Court – $433,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Sweetbay
Sale date: 1/18/2021
216 Preston Court – $292,860
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place
Sale date: 1/15/2021
125 Bay Meadows Drive S.W. – $225,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Kemper Downs
Sale date: 1/20/2021