You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 1-7

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 1-7, 2021.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

342 Bridle Creek Trail – $750,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Bridle Creek

Sale date: 1/5/2021

110 Fox Lea Trail – $640,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Mallet Hill

Sale date: 1/5/2021

220 Chesterfield St. N. – $443,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 1/5/2021

194 Waverly Lane – $399,200

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 1/4/2021

204 Sand River Court – $325,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Sand River

Sale date: 1/7/2021

6193 Vermilion Loop – $270,430

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Highland Hills

Sale date: 1/7/2021

1013 Hilton St. S.W. – $249,501

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 1/5/2021

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News