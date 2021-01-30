Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Jan. 1-7

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Jan. 1-7, 2021.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
342 Bridle Creek Trail – $750,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Bridle Creek
Sale date: 1/5/2021
110 Fox Lea Trail – $640,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Mallet Hill
Sale date: 1/5/2021
220 Chesterfield St. N. – $443,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 1/5/2021
194 Waverly Lane – $399,200
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 1/4/2021
204 Sand River Court – $325,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Sand River
Sale date: 1/7/2021
6193 Vermilion Loop – $270,430
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Highland Hills
Sale date: 1/7/2021
1013 Hilton St. S.W. – $249,501
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 1/5/2021