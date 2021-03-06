You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 5-11

  • Updated

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 5-11.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

3305 Rocking Horse Lane – $735,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hatchaway Bridge Farms

Sale date: 2/11/2021

239 Vixen Lane – $581,000

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: Fox Hollow

Sale date: 2/5/2021

6010 Crawley Circle – $497,364

Beech Island, 29842

Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch

Sale date: 2/11/2021

653 Edisto Lake Road – $340,000

Wagener, 29164

Neighborhood: Edisto Lake

Sale date: 2/5/2021

230 Bellewood Drive – $335,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Bellewood

Sale date: 2/8/2021

3055 White Gate Loop – $329,900

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing

Sale date: 2/5/2021

855 Starbuck Drive – $315,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Hopeland Farm

Sale date: 2/11/2021

 

