Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 5-11

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 5-11.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
3305 Rocking Horse Lane – $735,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hatchaway Bridge Farms
Sale date: 2/11/2021
239 Vixen Lane – $581,000
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: Fox Hollow
Sale date: 2/5/2021
6010 Crawley Circle – $497,364
Beech Island, 29842
Neighborhood: Retreat at Storm Branch
Sale date: 2/11/2021
653 Edisto Lake Road – $340,000
Wagener, 29164
Neighborhood: Edisto Lake
Sale date: 2/5/2021
230 Bellewood Drive – $335,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Bellewood
Sale date: 2/8/2021
3055 White Gate Loop – $329,900
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Hitchcock Crossing
Sale date: 2/5/2021
855 Starbuck Drive – $315,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Hopeland Farm
Sale date: 2/11/2021