Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 19-25

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 19-25.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
203 Arbor Terrace – $1,112,500
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 2/19/2021
491 Old Jackson Highway – $364,000
Jackson 29831
Neighborhood: JB18
Sale date: 2/25/2021
340 Summer Creek Drive – $342,000
Graniteville 29829
Neighborhood: Summer Creek
Sale date: 2/25/2021
142 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $310,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 2/25/2021
2061 Beaver Creek Lane – $282,000
Aiken 2980320
Neighborhood: Beaver Creek
Sale date: 2/19/2021
132 Troon Way – $290,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 2/24/2021
141 Branchwater Lane – $294,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Gem Lakes
Sale date: 2/19/2021