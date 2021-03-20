You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 19-25

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 19-25.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

203 Arbor Terrace – $1,112,500

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 2/19/2021

491 Old Jackson Highway – $364,000

Jackson 29831

Neighborhood: JB18

Sale date: 2/25/2021

340 Summer Creek Drive – $342,000

Graniteville 29829

Neighborhood: Summer Creek

Sale date: 2/25/2021

142 East Pleasant Colony Drive – $310,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 2/25/2021

2061 Beaver Creek Lane – $282,000

Aiken 2980320

Neighborhood: Beaver Creek

Sale date: 2/19/2021

132 Troon Way – $290,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 2/24/2021

141 Branchwater Lane – $294,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Gem Lakes

Sale date: 2/19/2021

 


