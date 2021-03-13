Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 12-18

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 12-18.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
281 Williston Road – $499,900
Beech Island 29842
Neighborhood: JB16
Sale date: 2/17/2021
1591 Storm Branch Road – $490,000
Beech Island, 29842
Neighborhood: VAL5
Sale date: 2/16/2021
534 Long Shadow Drive – $450,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 2/17/2021
324 Pascalis Place – $365,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Colleton Park
Sale date: 2/12/2021
3020 Graylyn Lakes drive – $359,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes
Sale date: 2/16/2021
348 Marion St. S.E. – $330,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 2/15/2021
1306 Hayne Ave. S.W. – $282,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Sunset Hill
Sale date: 2/12/2021