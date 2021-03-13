You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Feb. 12-18

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Feb. 12-18.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

281 Williston Road – $499,900

Beech Island 29842

Neighborhood: JB16

Sale date: 2/17/2021

1591 Storm Branch Road – $490,000

Beech Island, 29842

Neighborhood: VAL5

Sale date: 2/16/2021

534 Long Shadow Drive – $450,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 2/17/2021

324 Pascalis Place – $365,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Colleton Park

Sale date: 2/12/2021

3020 Graylyn Lakes drive – $359,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Graylyn Lakes

Sale date: 2/16/2021

348 Marion St. S.E. – $330,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 2/15/2021

1306 Hayne Ave. S.W. – $282,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Sunset Hill

Sale date: 2/12/2021

 

