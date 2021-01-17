Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Dec. 18-24

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 18-24.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
4180 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $850,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: NE5
Sale date: 12/18/2020
188 Foxhound Run – $675,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook
Sale date: 12/18/2020
126 Mockernut Circle – $550,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 12/15/2020
621 River North Drive – $457,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale date: 12/21/2020
106 Tall Pine Drive – $430,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside Tall Pine
Sale date: 12/18/2020
317R M Furtick Road – $358,500
Springfield 29146
Neighborhood: WSP6
Sale date: 12/18/2020
3185 Verbena Drive – $337,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Herndon Pointe
Sale date: 12/22/2020