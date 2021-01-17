You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Dec. 18-24

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 18-24.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

4180 Banks Mill Road S.E. – $850,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: NE5

Sale date: 12/18/2020

188 Foxhound Run – $675,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Overlook

Sale date: 12/18/2020

126 Mockernut Circle – $550,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 12/15/2020

621 River North Drive – $457,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale date: 12/21/2020

106 Tall Pine Drive – $430,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside Tall Pine

Sale date: 12/18/2020

317R M Furtick Road – $358,500

Springfield 29146

Neighborhood: WSP6

Sale date: 12/18/2020

3185 Verbena Drive – $337,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Herndon Pointe

Sale date: 12/22/2020

 

