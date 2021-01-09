Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Dec. 11-17, 2020

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 11-17, 2020.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
1050 Clear Creek Court – $1,365,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Bridle Creek
Sale date: 12/11/2020
351 Carillon Court – $740,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Chime Bell Chase
Sale date: 12/16/2020
5200 Sizemore Circle – $550,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: AIKES5
Sale date: 12/15/2020
2075 Gray Mare Hollow Road – $402,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: NE6
Sale date: 12/15/2020
2473 Club Drive – $337,500
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Champions View
Sale date: 12/14/2020
242 Windermere Way – $335,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills
Sale date: 12/14/2020
119 Hasty Road – $330,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Fox Chase
Sale date: 12/14/2020