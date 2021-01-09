You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Dec. 11-17, 2020

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Dec. 11-17, 2020.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

1050 Clear Creek Court – $1,365,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Bridle Creek

Sale date: 12/11/2020

351 Carillon Court – $740,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Chime Bell Chase

Sale date: 12/16/2020

5200 Sizemore Circle – $550,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: AIKES5

Sale date: 12/15/2020

2075 Gray Mare Hollow Road – $402,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: NE6

Sale date: 12/15/2020

2473 Club Drive – $337,500

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Champions View

Sale date: 12/14/2020

242 Windermere Way – $335,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek Summit Hills

Sale date: 12/14/2020

119 Hasty Road – $330,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Fox Chase

Sale date: 12/14/2020

 

