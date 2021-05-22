You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 23-29

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 23-29.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

172 E. Shoreline Drive – $1,725,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: The River Club

Sale date: 4/28/2021

250 River North Drive - $560,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: River North

Sale Date: 4/23/2021

155 Jaywood Road- $540,000

Williston 29853

Neighborhood: WIN7

Sale Date: 4/24/2021

199 Winged Elm Circle – $520,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale Date: 4/28/2021

331 Vintage Vale Road - $440,000

Aiken 29805

Neighborhood: AIKN7

Sale Date: 4/27/2021

219 Post Oak Lane – $389,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids

Sale Date: 4/28/2021

132 Cherry Hills Drive S.W. – $360,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Houndslake

Sale date: 4/29/2021


