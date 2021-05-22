Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 23-29

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 23-29.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
172 E. Shoreline Drive – $1,725,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: The River Club
Sale date: 4/28/2021
250 River North Drive - $560,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: River North
Sale Date: 4/23/2021
155 Jaywood Road- $540,000
Williston 29853
Neighborhood: WIN7
Sale Date: 4/24/2021
199 Winged Elm Circle – $520,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale Date: 4/28/2021
331 Vintage Vale Road - $440,000
Aiken 29805
Neighborhood: AIKN7
Sale Date: 4/27/2021
219 Post Oak Lane – $389,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids
Sale Date: 4/28/2021
132 Cherry Hills Drive S.W. – $360,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Houndslake
Sale date: 4/29/2021