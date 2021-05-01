Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 2-8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 2-8.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
5376 Belle Mead Drive – $525,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 4/7/2021
837 Brandy Road S.E. – $503,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area
Sale date: 4/2/2021
3150 Montcastle Drive – $499,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cedar Creek
Sale date: 4/7/2021
209 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $415,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 4/7/2021
161 Adams Branch Road – $315,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Bergen Place
Sale date: 4/2/2021
171 Andrews Branch – $287,000
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Andrews Branch
Sale date: 4/2/2021
7065 Wethersfield Drive – $285,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Trolley Run Station
Sale date: 4/8/2021