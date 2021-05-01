You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 2-8

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 2-8.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

5376 Belle Mead Drive – $525,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 4/7/2021

837 Brandy Road S.E. – $503,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Cato Houth Area

Sale date: 4/2/2021

3150 Montcastle Drive – $499,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cedar Creek

Sale date: 4/7/2021

209 Hemlock Drive S.W. – $415,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 4/7/2021

161 Adams Branch Road – $315,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Bergen Place

Sale date: 4/2/2021

171 Andrews Branch – $287,000

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Andrews Branch

Sale date: 4/2/2021

7065 Wethersfield Drive – $285,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Trolley Run Station

Sale date: 4/8/2021

 


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News