Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 16-22.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

340 Whipper-in Trail – $975,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation

Sale date: 4/19/2021

906 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $750,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken

Sale date: 4/22/2021

273 River Wind Drive – $649,900

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Savannah Barony

Sale date: 4/22/2021

2105 Wesson Drive – $560,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Talatha Farms

Sale date: 4/21/2021

544 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $534,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 4/16/2021

5 Creekview Court – $486,000

North Augusta 29841

Neighborhood: Rapids

Sale date: 4/16/2021

226 Pine Hollow Drive – $380,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Talatha Farms

Sale date: 4/22/2021

 


