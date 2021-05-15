Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 16-22

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 16-22.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
340 Whipper-in Trail – $975,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Three Runs Plantation
Sale date: 4/19/2021
906 Colleton Ave. S.E. – $750,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Downtown Aiken
Sale date: 4/22/2021
273 River Wind Drive – $649,900
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Savannah Barony
Sale date: 4/22/2021
2105 Wesson Drive – $560,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Talatha Farms
Sale date: 4/21/2021
544 West Pleasant Colony Drive – $534,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 4/16/2021
5 Creekview Court – $486,000
North Augusta 29841
Neighborhood: Rapids
Sale date: 4/16/2021
226 Pine Hollow Drive – $380,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Talatha Farms
Sale date: 4/22/2021