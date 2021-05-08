You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County 9-15

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.

According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 9-15.

This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.

8120 Most Times Trail – $620,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: NE8

Sale date: 4/14/2021

619 Kimball Pond Road – $548,875

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Cullum Farms

Sale date: 4/9/2021

212 Gate Post Lane – $522,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: The Village at Woodside

Sale date: 4/14/2021

2036 Wesson Drive – $522,000

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Talatha Farms

Sale date: 4/13/2021

236 Winged Elm Circle – $489,900

Aiken 29803

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 4/13/2021

143 Pinyon Pine Loop – $487,500

North Augusta 29860

Neighborhood: Woodside

Sale date: 4/15/2021

3400 Kings Sport Way – $455,000

Aiken 29801

Neighborhood: Kalmia Forest

Sale date: 4/9/2021

 


