Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County 9-15

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com.
According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 9-15.
This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest.
8120 Most Times Trail – $620,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: NE8
Sale date: 4/14/2021
619 Kimball Pond Road – $548,875
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Cullum Farms
Sale date: 4/9/2021
212 Gate Post Lane – $522,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: The Village at Woodside
Sale date: 4/14/2021
2036 Wesson Drive – $522,000
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Talatha Farms
Sale date: 4/13/2021
236 Winged Elm Circle – $489,900
Aiken 29803
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 4/13/2021
143 Pinyon Pine Loop – $487,500
North Augusta 29860
Neighborhood: Woodside
Sale date: 4/15/2021
3400 Kings Sport Way – $455,000
Aiken 29801
Neighborhood: Kalmia Forest
Sale date: 4/9/2021