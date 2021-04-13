Spring puts lawn, gardens into gear in Aiken County

Spring is prime time for some Aiken-area households in terms of lawn and garden work, with a slim chance of freezing weather and no possibility of searing heat.
"Green grass and spring flowers give our souls hope," in the assessment of Adam Altman, owner of Adam's Nursery and Landscaping, in Barnwell, recalling the tumult of the past year, with COVID-19 causing radical changes and pushing many homeowners into a more active role in and around their homes and gardens.
Altman's company will be one of many vendors participating in the Aiken Standard's two-day Spring Home and Garden Show held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The next couple of weeks may present a good opportunity for fertilizing lawns, in the assessment of Michaela Berley, the retail store manager at Cold Creek Nurseries.
"Aiken's a really great place to be able to plant year-round, because as long as you can get your shovel in the ground, and that ground's not frozen, you can plant here," she added. "A lot of people get started in the spring. The best thing to do is just be sure that you really pay close attention to watering your plants."
"Spring is not a date," said North Augusta resident Dave Mathews, owner of StraightEdge Lawn Service. "You have to watch the weather."
"'Treat the weeds, but don't feed,' I think, is probably a good thing to remember," Mathews added.
Pat McMahon, manager of Cold Creek's nurseries, touched on another concern, noting that "it's time to put your sprinkler systems back on, if you've cut them off."
Three concepts to keep in mind, he said, are "lawn food, plant food and water."
Scott Weymouth, owner of Scott's Lawn Care, in Aiken, said his business normally goes into high gear around April 1. He recommends applying pre-emergent fertilizer at that point. "That will help keep the weeds down, in the grass, during the growing season."
Bad ideas include pruning "anything that is either in bud or getting ready to bud," Weymouth said. "Mainly, that's when the plant's trying to reestablish itself for the season, and you don't want to stop that from happening. Allow nature to take its course."
Mechanical matters should also be kept in mind with the clear arrival of spring.
"Get your equipment serviced and ready. Change your oil. Change your gas in your equipment. Change blades. Just kind of get ready for the upcoming season by checking all your equipment."
Berley, at Cold Creek, made similar comments.
"You'll have to watch your plants that you put out, and perhaps cover, if we get down into the low 40s and close to the freezing point, and from time to time, we can have a late freeze," she said.
She also touched on recent trends. "We've seen a real increase in people buying fruit trees, and a lot of people are wanting to start orchards in their back yard, and so now's a good time to get those fruit trees in the ground and rooted in, so that hopefully you can get some fruit off those trees, come summer."
This year started off on a strong note at Cold Creek, she confirmed.
"As soon as the sun got out, we've had people out scouting, looking, making plans and getting ready to beautify their yards."
Altman, in Barnwell, noted that the overall combination can be "great mental therapy."
He wrote, "My spring gardening advice is go outside and get your hands dirty with your family and friends and enjoy what nature has given us ... sunshine, blue skies, green grass and blooming plants."