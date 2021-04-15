Spring Home and Garden Show returns to Aiken today, runs through Saturday

The Aiken Standard's annual Spring Home and Garden Show is returning April 16 and 17.
The annual show features a variety of local vendors showcasing their products and services. The 2020 edition of the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road.
Entrance to the show is free; however, "the Aiken Standard is requesting a $1 entry donation to go to the Child Advocacy Center," said Melinda Caldwell, advertising and events specialist for the Aiken Standard.
As the name suggests, the event features everything residents would want for both their homes and gardens, including countertops, carpeting, mattresses, knife sharpeners and shutters and blinds, as well as items for bath remodeling, home improvement, pest control, lighting and landscaping.
“We are so excited to be able to have our Annual Spring Home and Garden Show again this year and are taking extra steps to make is as safe as possible," Caldwell said. "You can find everything you need to get your home and garden ready for the warm months ahead. We will also have our Home Grown vendors who will be offering a unique assortment of items for you and your family and friends.”
Home Grown vendors are smaller vendors who do not typically have a storefront, and run the gamut from candles, soaps, jewelry, artwork, woodworking and home decor. They include representatives from companies like Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and Tupperware.
Masks must be worn to attend the show, and the city is requiring extra safety measures. Bathrooms will be cleaned every hour, hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths, and contactless payment methods will be available if possible.