Garden Club of Aiken's holiday greenery sale is underway

Looking for some festive holiday decorations?
The Garden Club of Aiken is conducting a greenery sale for the second year in a row.
Plans call for $5,000 from the proceeds to be donated to the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library.
The money will be used to help fund new landscaping on the grounds of the library, which is undergoing a major renovation at 314 Chesterfield St. S.W.
The garden club has maintained the landscaping near the facility’s entrance for many years.
“The Friends of the Library are deeply grateful that Aiken’s oldest garden club will continue its historical connection by funding new landscaping through their Christmas greens sale,” said Friends President Bill Reynolds.
The rest of funds raised by the 2020 greenery sale will be returned to the community through the club’s various outreach programs.
Available for purchase from the club are small, medium and large wreaths, garlands, kissing balls, tabletop trees, table runners and hand-tied deep red velvet bows.
For more information about the holiday greenery sale or to place an order online, visit thegardenclubofaiken.com.
The deadline for orders is Oct. 24.
In addition, special order services are being offered for extra large wreaths, custom garlands and mailbox saddles.
To purchase those decorations, contact an Aiken Garden Club member or call Bonnie Coward at 803 215-1956 before Oct. 17.
Orders can be picked up from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 at 1022 South Boundary Ave. S.E.
Claudia Lea Phelps, a member of Aiken’s Winter Colony, founded the Garden Club of Aiken in 1924.