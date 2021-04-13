Annual Spring Home and Garden Show showcases local Aiken companies

The Aiken Standard's annual Spring Home and Garden Show is back this year after a one-year hiatus.

The annual show allows all kinds of local vendors to showcase their products and services. The 2020 edition of the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's two-day event will be held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

Entrance to the show is free; however, "the Aiken Standard is requesting a $1 entry donation to go to Child Advocacy Center," said Melinda Caldwell, advertising and events specialist for the Aiken Standard.

As the name suggests, the event features everything residents would want for both their homes and gardens, including countertops, carpeting, mattresses, knife sharpeners and shutters and blinds, as well as items for bath remodeling, home improvement, pest control, lighting and landscaping.

Hixon's Roofing is one of these vendors. Family-owned and operated, it has been in business since 1984.

"We stand behind our work, and we're local," said David Hixon, the company's owner, about why residents should choose Hixon's Roofing for their roofing needs.

Hixon said his company has been busier than ever during the past year despite the pandemic.

“We are so excited to be able to have our Annual Spring Home and Garden Show again this year and are taking extra steps to make is as safe as possible," Caldwell said. "You can find everything you need to get your home and garden ready for the warm months ahead. We will also have our Home Grown vendors who will be offering a unique assortment of items for you and your family and friends.”

Home Grown vendors are smaller vendors who do not typically have a storefront.

Home Grown vendors run the gamut from candles, soaps, jewelry, artwork, woodworking and home decor to companies like Pampered Chef, Mary Kay and Tupperware.

Little Things of Wood is owned by Tommy Harmon, who does all of the work at his home. Harmon makes musical instruments out of wood and wood carvings. Harmon said he's participating in the show for "quite a few years" and is happy to do it again.

While he hasn't done many craft shows over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harmon said the ones he did go to were well-attended.

"I guess people were ready to get out," Harmon said with a laugh.

Masks will be required to attend the show, and the city is requiring extra safety measures. Bathrooms will be cleaned every hour, hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths, and contactless payment methods will be available if possible.

2021 Spring Home and Garden Show vendors

• DependaCoat

• Cutco

• Hixon Roofing

• Ecocountertopsusa

• Posey Home Improvement

• DreamMaker

• Quality Solutions

• Tub Doctor

• Fish Window Cleaning

• Family Affair

• Richard’s Furriers

• Cold Creek Nurseries

• Power Bikes

• Bath Fitter

• Brighter Solutions

Home Grown Vendors

• Pampered Chef

• LC’s Delightful Designs

• John Hutson

• Jean Covington

• Rainbow CSRA

• The Welcome Shop

• Sweet Cream Treats

• Aiken Massage

• Hey Honey

• Miss Bea’s Pickles

• Scentsy Flowers

• Julie Steen – Avon

• Fresh Air Limited

• Maddie P Boutique

• Country Roots Boutique

• Shady Lady

• Deloris Martin – Mary Kay

• Jo Owens

• Whatnot Warehouse

• Mack’s Poppin Kettle Korn

• Marti Healy Books

• P & J Wreaths

• What Can I Say by Carteka

• H & H Décor

• Elizabeth Cockrell