University Hospital in Augusta expanding visitation policy

An Augusta hospital plans to expand its visitation hours starting next week.
University Hospital will allow visitation from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the following areas beginning Tuesday:
• Inpatient: One visitor will be allowed per day, per inpatient.
• Outpatient/surgeries and procedures: One visitor allowed per day, per outpatient being seen for surgery or a procedure.
• Emergency department: One visitor allowed per patient.
• End of life: Two visitors; others allowed on a case-by-case basis.
• W.G. Watson, M.D., Women's Center: For labor and delivery, one support person is allowed who must remain with the patient until discharge. One additional visitor is allowed per day, per labor and delivery patient. For NICU, one parent is allowed from 8-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For patients with cognitive or communicative disabilities or issues, a support person will be allowed to accompany the patient throughout their stay, whether inpatient or outpatient, according to the qualifiers outlined by the Office for Civil Rights.
Visitors must be over the age of 18 and wear a mask at all times within the hospital.