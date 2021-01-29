Three W's of social distancing still important with low COVID-19 vaccine allocation

While the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived and many residents can see the light at the end of the tunnel for the pandemic, health authorities continue to remind everyone of the importance of doing their part to stop the spread.
The vaccine allotment is still limited, and it will be a while before the majority of the population will have received it; therefore, authorities have emphasized that everyone should continue to practice caution.
Some simple recommended steps are known as the 3 W's: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. All of these things seem simple, but they can help fight COVID-19.
"It’s important to continue these practices until our numbers look like they’re decreasing or there’s more allocation of the vaccine," said Emily Russell, a pharmacist at Family Pharmacy in Aiken.
Wear a mask
Masks became an increasingly common sight around the country during the pandemic.
Aiken City Council has passed a few different mask ordinances, all of them requiring facial coverings to be worn in businesses and facilities open to the public within city limits.
The current ordinance will be in effect until City Council rescinds it or when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ends the state of emergency.
While masks have been a divisive topic for many in the community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website shows evidence that mask-wearing is an effective way to control the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when someone talks, coughs, sneezes or otherwise uses their mouth. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe in these droplets.
Masks help prevent these droplets from reaching others.
Wash your hands
Hand-washing is one of the easiest and most effective ways to stop the spread of a disease, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This is especially important for residents after they've sneezed, coughed, blown their nose or used the bathroom. In this way, residents can have clean hands and keep themselves germ-free.
The CDC advises residents to avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands and to always wash their hands before touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Watch your distance
While the term "social distancing" wasn't in the public lexicon before 2020, it certainly is now. The CDC says that limiting close face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As the virus spreads mainly among people who are in close proximity for a prolonged period of time, distancing of 6 feet is one way to lower one's chances of contracting it. This close contact is defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.
Also, an important distinction related to watching distance is isolation versus quarantine. Isolation is used to separate people infected with COVID-19 from people who are not infected. Quarantine refers to a strategy to keep someone who has been exposed to COVID-19, but does not know if he or she is infected, away from others.