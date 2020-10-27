'There isn't anything I can't do': Women with metastatic breast cancer talk strength, advocacy

Metastatic breast cancer, or stage 4 breast cancer, is not a diagnosis many expect or even know about, but for some Aiken women with the disease, the diagnosis doesn’t hold them back.
“MBC is not a specific type of breast cancer, but rather the most advanced stage,” said Lisa Ann Wheeler, the field coordinator and lead breast cancer advocate for the state of South Carolina with the National Breast Cancer Coalition.
She said 30% of people diagnosed with early stage breast cancer will later be diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.
“Many people do not realize that breast cancer itself does not become deadly until it spreads to other parts of the body,” Wheeler said. The disease is treatable, but not curable, she added.
“Treatment is lifelong and focuses on preventing further spread of the disease and managing symptoms. The goal is for patients to live a good quality of life for as long as possible,” Wheeler said.
Dianne Hadley, of Aiken, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2006 and metastatic breast cancer in 2018.
She found out in December 2019 that the oral chemotherapy she was on quit working, which was expected; so earlier this year, she was on chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
In the past year, though, she spent two weeks in Florida on vacation, had a family reunion in Hilton Head and – for the highlight of her year – she attended her grandson’s wedding earlier this month. She also plays golf as often as she can – two, maybe three times a week.
Aiken resident Margie Hamman also has metastatic breast cancer and said she gets her strength from faith, family and friends.
She teaches piano out of her home to 23 children and said that is the best medicine.
“Because there may be a day where I’m grumpy, or I’m down or feeling sorry for myself; and they walk through the door, and it’s all good because children make you laugh and get your mind off yourself, so … you have to stay busy,” Hamman said.
There are wedding bells in Hamman’s family, too. Her oldest daughter is getting married in November.
“That was one of my prayers when I first found out I had metastatic, that was one of my wishes,” she said. “Could I please see my girls walk down the aisle. So I’m getting to see one, hope I’m there for the second one.”
Hadley said the thing she has learned the most about herself is that she’s stronger than she thought.
“I come from a long line of strong, Southern women. We can take a lot; we’ve been through a lot. But if somebody had told me five years ago I was gonna have to go through this, I would have said, ‘No, I don’t think so. I don’t think I can,” Hadley said.
You’re stronger than you think you are, she said, and you can do more than you think you can do.
Both Hadley and Hamman mentioned being an advocate both for themselves and for others.
“You have to be your own best advocate,” Hamman said. “You have to learn to kind of stand up for yourself.”
She mentioned, for example, that with a scan last year, her medical providers said, “Well, we’ll just wait until after the holidays” to do the scan.
“I said, ‘Oh, absolutely not. We’re going to get this scan done. I need some answers. I can’t sit around.’”
“It’s not that you’re rude; you just have to say, ‘This is unacceptable.’ I think I’ve learned to be a little braver with saying things," she said.
Hadley agreed, adding if she had gotten her diagnosis and gone through what she had in her 20s, she probably would have said OK to everything, “and I don’t say OK to everything now.”
“I say, ‘Well, what are the side effects? What are the consequences? What are the benefits?’ And you do have to be your own advocate, because there is so much out there, but what’s going to work for her might not work for me and vice-versa, so you know, you just try different things; and if it doesn’t work, then you try something else,” Hadley said.
She mentioned that her doctor, as well as Hamman’s doctor, stays up to date on research, clinical trials and medications.
It’s also great, Hamman said, to be able to help others who have received a breast cancer diagnosis.
“I just had a dear friend diagnosed with breast cancer,” she said.
“Stage 1, lumpectomy, not in her lymph nodes – you know, the things that you want to hear. But we can help them, we can reach out and talk with them and encourage them and give them some pieces of advice; and I like that – that we can help people,” Hamman said.
They each are trying to help others through advocacy, as well.
A few years ago, Hamman, along with her sister and brother-in-law, traveled to an event put on by the organization METAvivor and spoke with legislators at the capitol.
Hadley recently participated in a virtual lobbying day, speaking with legislators about metastatic breast cancer, as well.
Wheeler, Hadley and Hamman all mentioned that it’s vital to educate people about metastatic breast cancer.
Of the 3.5 million people living with a history of breast cancer (all stages), an estimated 155,555 have stage 4, metastatic breast cancer.
“This means when the average person thinks about breast cancer, they are not thinking about people with MBC,” Wheeler said.
“They are thinking about family and friends who had early-stage disease, were treated and, to their knowledge, are fine. This is certainly understandable – but an ongoing challenge and one that must be addressed to make any meaningful progress in terms of education, awareness and scientific progress, especially research, which is paramount to ending MBC.”
There is legislation in Congress, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act, that would waive the 24-month Medicare eligibility and five-month waiting period for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for people with metastatic breast cancer.
“The life expectancy for those diagnosed with MBC is three years, with the onerous waiting periods for Medicare and SSDI, men and women with MBC are just not living long enough to receive treatments that may give them more time with their loved ones, pain management and end-of-life support that they so truly deserve,” Wheeler said.
“This important legislation would provide individuals with MBC, who already qualify for SSDI, immediate access to their benefits.”
Of the federal delegation from South Carolina, Congressmen Joe Wilson (SC-2), Joe Cunningham (SC-1) and Ralph Norman (SC-5) are sponsors.