Shots, shots, shots: Augusta hospital vaccination clinic open at Aiken Tech

Augusta University Health has crossed the river to help vaccinate South Carolinians at Aiken Technical College.
The first COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the college occurred this past Wednesday and Friday, and there will be more in the future, said Katrina Keefer, AU Health's CEO, during a Friday press conference.
While Keefer said she didn't have any specifics on when the clinics would be or how often they will be, she said sign-up times will be published on AU Health's website. Keefer said the online system is the only way to be scheduled for this clinic.
"We know many are eager to receive the vaccine and we plan to get to everyone as the phase vaccination information plans from both of our states recommend," said Brooks Keel, Augusta University president. "We ask your patience and support as we diligently work to prioritize individuals that are eligible."
Several elderly residents were vaccinated following the press conference, including Marilyn Wilhelm, who said she's absolutely thrilled to have received her first shot.
"It’s essential," Wilhelm said. "I know there’s essential workers, but there’s essential people my age to get it."
Wilhelm said she had her shot scheduled for the end of March, but she went to get tested for COVID-19 Friday and mentioned to the worker when her shot was scheduled. As Wilhelm's test was negative, the worker asked if she'd like to get the shot today and Wilhelm jumped at the opportunity.
Sadie Bell also got her first shot and said it didn't hurt at all.
Joseph Autry and Caleigh Johnson were two of the nursing students administering the shots. Autry said it felt really good to give the vaccine.
"I enjoy helping people; it’s why I’m in the nursing program," Autry said. "It’s nice to help out the elderly."
“It feels wonderful to be able to be a part of something that’s changing something that’s so bad," Johnson said.
"We thank AU Health for their commitment that they’re doing with this partnership with Aiken Technical College because, at the end of the day, this is all about getting vaccinations done and vaccine in people’s arms for the health of our state and our country," said Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken.