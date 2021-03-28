Saving lives: Aiken Red Cross volunteer encourages residents to give blood

Juan Carlos Reynoso has always loved to help people and carries out that passion through working with the American Red Cross.

Reynoso has worked with the organization for years, first in Mexico and now in Aiken. Born and raised in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Reynoso spent most of his adult life in the country.

With the Mexican Red Cross, Reynoso volunteered as a paramedic and an ambulance driver. The Mexican Red Cross has its own ambulances that are provided free of cost, a big difference when compared to ambulances in the United States, Reynoso said.

"Once I heard about the ambulances here, it’s very pricey," Reynoso said.

Reynoso worked at Autoneum in Mexico and was approached by corporate about moving to the area and working at the Autoneum plant in Aiken. He moved to Aiken and started work in December 2019. When he arrived, he wanted to continue being involved with the Red Cross.

Once Reynoso learned ambulances weren't part of the American Red Cross, he looked for other ways to contribute. He joined the disaster action team for the Red Cross and also became interested in blood drives. Thus, he became a blood program leader and helps organize the drives.

With this, he realized he could use Autoneum's parking lot to host the mobile blood bus for donations.

The first blood drive at the plant was in November 2020, and another one was held March 1.

"The first one was more successful, we achieved around 25 volunteers," Reynoso said. "The March one wasn’t quite as successful, (but) we achieved almost 20 (volunteers)."

Reynoso said the main objective of the drives is “to encourage our people and even to encourage the community to give (blood) to someone else."

With March being Red Cross Month, the Red Cross is inviting everyone to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

“At the end, we’re saving lives," Reynoso said. "That’s probably very common, that comment, but at the end, that’s the main objective of giving blood. You are saving lives. You never know. Today, you're giving blood to the blood drive; but tomorrow, you might need blood from somebody else."

Reynoso said he likes working with the Red Cross and looks forward to continuing doing so.

"I really enjoy helping other people," Reynoso said. "At the end, it’s something that we have to do as human beings."