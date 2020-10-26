S.C. DHEC partners with Count the Kicks to tackle ongoing maternal health 'crisis'

South Carolina's leading health agency is partnering with a prenatal health campaign as the coronavirus pandemic worsens an ongoing "maternal health crisis" across the United States, officials announced Thursday.
Count the Kicks is a stillbirth prevention campaign that began in Iowa over a decade ago that encourages mothers to start tracking their baby's movements beginning 28 weeks into their pregnancy. If mothers are familiar with fetal movements during their pregnancy, they are more likely to notice when something goes wrong – such as when movement stops for an unusually long period of time.
It's something Dr. Curtis Elam, a new OB/GYN at Rural Health Services Inc., says he encourages all his patients to do.
"I think that moms are indeed a little bit more concerned about the ongoing status of the pregnancy right now," Elam said. "I think that if they are not feeling the baby move as well today as it was yesterday ... they automatically begin thinking, OK, is there something going on? I think there's a heightened concern."
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, stillbirths in the United States have been a prevalent problem since "well before" the first case of COVID-19 was seen in the country. But the chaotic upheaval the pandemic has caused in the health care industry – including the cancellation or rescheduling of typical prenatal appointments – has lead the agency to partner with Count the Kicks to raise awareness about prenatal health.
Around 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States each year, including 445 in South Carolina. It affects around 1 in every 167 pregnancies nationally, according to S.C. DHEC.
Elam, who worked as an OB/GYN in Tennessee for almost 30 years before relocating to Aiken recently, said his practice would generally see about one unexpected stillbirth every other month.
"The more you get to know the movement pattern of a pregnancy, the better you're going to know if there's a change," Elam said. "I still see some people who don't pay attention at all. They'll call and say, I haven't felt my baby move at all today, but they don't know how often they move."
He encourages his patients to lay down on their left side (preferably after eating) and recording the timing of their fetal movements around the same time each day. Doing this routinely, Elam said, can help a mother learn how often their baby moves – and when they've been still for too long.
"Research shows that fetal movement is a good indicator of fetal health," said Kimberly Seals, S.C. DHEC’s director of the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health. "We want mothers to be able to recognize normal fetal movement so they will then be able to recognize unusual patterns. Counting baby’s kicks is an easy and free way for a mother to get in tune with her baby’s patterns and know when to notify the doctor if something changes."
The Count the Kicks mobile app S.C. DHEC is promoting can help keep track of fetal movement. The app is free and available in 12 languages.
“Through our early warning system – the Count the Kicks app – we have a community of moms who are in tune with their bodies and their babies, letting providers know when something feels off," said Emily Price, Healthy Birth Day Inc. executive director. "During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is an important time for expectant parents and providers to have regular conversations about fetal movement throughout the third trimester. We are thankful to be partnering with S.C. DHEC to get this important message to expectant parents and maternal healthcare providers in South Carolina."
To learn more, visit CountTheKicks.org.