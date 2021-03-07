Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in SC starts today. Here's what you need to know.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to more South Carolinians, as the state enters phase 1b of its vaccination plan Monday. Here's what the new additions to the eligible group need to know, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Question: Who is included in phase 1b?

Answer: This phase includes all residents aged 55 or older, residents aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.

Q: How can I sign up for an appointment?

A: Residents can visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see an interactive map, showing all the vaccine providers that have available appointments. If clicked on, each location will provide more information about how to sign up for an appointment at that location or a contact number. Residents can also call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.

Q: How many doses of the vaccine will patients receive, and how much time is there between doses?

A: There are mainly two different vaccines being given right now – one by Pfizer and one by Moderna. They both require two doses, but there are a few differences. One of the differences is that the two Pfizer doses must be separated by an interval of 21 days, while the two Moderna doses must be separated by an interval of 28 days. The doses cannot be interchanged. For example, a person cannot get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Q: How will I know when it is time to get the second dose?

A: After receiving the first dose, people will receive a paper immunization record that will include the vaccine received, date and location of the vaccine and the date when the next shot is needed. Individuals will be reminded when it’s time to receive their second shot.

Q: What if I get COVID-19 between vaccine doses?

A: If a person contracts COVID-19 between doses, that person should wait until the illness has passed and the isolation period is complete.

Q: What is the cost of the vaccine?

A: The federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine.

Q: Do I need to still wear a mask and socially distance after receiving both doses of the vaccine?

A: DHEC says yes, stating "vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Other steps, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask and staying at least 6 feet away from others, help reduce your chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others."

Q: Is there a waiting period after receiving the vaccine?

A: Patients should be prepared to wait around 15 minutes for an observation period after they receive their vaccine. This is to ensure that patients do not have an abnormal reaction.

Q: Do I have to be a South Carolina resident to receive the vaccine in South Carolina?

A: South Carolina does not have a residency requirement, so non-residents are eligible to receive the vaccine in the Palmetto State. This is unlike neighboring Georgia, where one must be a Georgia resident to receive the vaccine there.

Q: Can I get the vaccine if I've already had COVID-19?

A: Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those who have had COVID-19 to receive the vaccine.

Q: Does the vaccine contain a live virus?

A: The vaccine does not contain a live virus. It contains the gene for a virus protein. Thus, residents cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine.

Q: Is the vaccine safe?

A: The vaccine has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that all vaccines in development receive. The COVID-19 vaccine took less time than other vaccines to develop because scientists had already begun research for a coronavirus vaccine during previous outbreaks caused by related coronaviruses, such as SARS.

Q: Are there any side effects from the vaccine?

A: Results from the first COVID-19 vaccines show no serious side effects. Any vaccine or medication can cause minor side effects, such as a sore arm or low-grade fever, but these go away within a few days.

Q: What are the other phases of the state's vaccination plan and their expected start times?

A: Based on current vaccine supply levels, the DHEC anticipates that phase 1c will begin on approximately April 12. That phase will include all residents aged 45 or older and essential workers not included in phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment. Phase 2 will begin on approximately May 3 and will include all residents aged 16 or older.