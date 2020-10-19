Pandemic-driven food insecurity 'disturbing' trend in Aiken County

Economic fallout driven by the coronavirus pandemic has caused food insecurity to spike in Aiken County and the greater CSRA – a problem that could cause numerous health issues in the future, experts warn.
The CSRA American Heart Association and Concerned Ministers Fellowship are teaming up to fund mobile food distributions throughout Aiken County, where food insecurity has risen to 11%. Across 25 counties in the CSRA, food insecurity has risen 41% since the pandemic began.
It's a trend the association has labeled "disturbing" due to its health implications.
Almost twice as many people have diabetes in food-insecure groups compared to those who are food-secure, according to a 2019 study. Food insecurity has also been reported in people with higher rates of hypertension, obesity, and obstructive airway disease compared to those who are food-secure – all of which are risk factors contributing to mortality from COVID-19.
"These also are really important issues to address particularly because of the pandemic," said Kayla Kranenberg, executive director for the CSRA American Heart Association. "We know that some of the risk factors for severe illness from COVID-19 are the same medical conditions associated with food insecurity. Through our collaboration with the Concerned Ministers Fellowship and BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, we hope to meet the needs of those most vulnerable in Aiken. "
Kranenberg made clear that food insecurity doesn't just mean not knowing where your next meal is coming from – it's being unable to get healthy meals when food is available.
"If we can alleviate this one challenge, we alleviate a hefty burden for many families," Kranenberg said.
COVID-19 has contributed to unemployment increases, school closings, and placed a dent in nonprofit fundraising. More than 54 million people – including 18 million children – are expected to experience food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic as poverty rates exceed those of the Great Recession more than 10 year ago.
As the world scrambles to adapt to limit deaths from the deadly disease – which has resulted in the deaths of over 3,500 South Carolinians in eight months, including 76 Aiken County residents – nonprofits like the heart association and ministers group are looking for new ways to provide aid to Americans in need.
"This is something we've done for several years," said the Rev. Paul Bush of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship. "... We sometimes have upwards of 600 or 800 families come to our mobile food drives."
Bush said job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened the issue in some areas – which he sees as a problem for the whole community, not just the households where food insecurity is high.
"When folks are hungry, they are sometimes more likely to commit crimes," Bush said. "You might see people going into convenience stores and stealing food just to get by."
Bush said the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, the American Heart Association, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and other community partners will continue to work together to provide mobile food pantries through the pandemic.