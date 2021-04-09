New Pilates business offers fitness classes, community to Aiken

Club Pilates has almost 650 locations worldwide, and the fitness boutique franchise has now come to Aiken.

The Aiken location, at 161 S. Aiken Lane, has been open for a month now, and General Manager Rachel Clark said it's been great so far.

"Pilates, in general, is a form of physical fitness, but it’s also a form of physical rehab with injury and illness prevention components," Clark said. "Even in addition to (the workouts), we really take it very personal. We take our members goals very personally. We try to give them an individualized experience in a small-group setting."

Club Pilates is class-based, of which there are eight types.

"All of them are a full body workout, but they will target certain areas," Clark said.

The business offers an option to pay by the class, but there is also a membership program that allows holders to take any class they want at any time and with any instructor. Clark said there is a special going on right now, offering customers 20% off their first month and a $0 enrollment fee.

For residents who are interested and want to try the club out, there is a free 30-minute introduction class, which Clark described as a shortened version of one of their regular classes.

Classes are offered throughout the day. Club Pilates is open on Monday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With those hours, Clark said they typically take a break in the middle of the day. A class schedule can be found on the location's website.

Clark said the Aiken location opened with more 100 members, and that number has now grown to more than 200.

"It’s been really great to get to know so many people in the Aiken community," Clark said. "We definitely saw a need for something like this."

Clark also noted that Pilates is especially good for members of the riding community and golfers, of which Aiken has plenty.

"We’re just really a big community, a big family," Clark said.

For more information, visit Club Pilates' website or call Club Pilates in Aiken at 803-262-5184.