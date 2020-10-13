IT network restored at hospital chain franchise, Aiken Regional owner says

Universal Health Services has restored its IT network to acute care hospitals after a two-week outage caused by a cyberattack.
UHS, which owns Aiken Regional Medical Centers, said all systems in its network were disconnected and shut down to prevent "further propagation" caused by malware. While the company sought to restore its IT network, hundreds of U.S. medical facilities owned by UHS – including Aiken Regional – were forced to rely on backup methods while delivering care since Sept. 27, when the network was shut down.
UHS said there is still no evidence that any patient or employee information was "accessed, copied, or misused" during the cyber attack.
Acute care hospitals like Aiken Regional are expected to resume normal operations now that the network is back online and the back-loading of data is complete, UHS said.
Aiken Regional was previously affected by the network outage and was relying on electronic backup methods while delivering patient care. An Aiken Regional spokesperson declined to comment for this story, instead deferring to recent statements made by UHS regarding the restoration of the network.
UHS also said some behavioral health facilities across the country are still coming back online, though the "majority" have resumed normal operations. The company's U.K. operations were not affected by the cyberattack.