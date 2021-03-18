Facebook launches tool to help people find vaccines nearby

Many people already spend time on Facebook every day, and now they can use the platform to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The social media company has partnered with Boston Children's Hospital to launch a vaccine finder tool that helps users find nearby locations that offer the vaccine.

Users can search for vaccine locations and make an appointment directly from their feeds. In the coming weeks, users will also be able to see whether the locations nearest to them have vaccines available.

According to data from Carnegie Mellon and Facebook’s Data For Good Symptom Survey, 61% of Aiken County residents would definitely or probably choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it were offered to them today, based on surveys of Facebook users.

The vaccine tool can be found in Facebook's COVID-19 Information Center on its website, which can be found by searching the term on the website or may automatically populate on the left side of the user's screen.

Laura McGorman, a Facebook spokesperson, said the easiest way to use the tool is on a mobile phone, where the vaccine tool is one of the first items to populate in the COVID-19 Information Center.

McGorman said that the information center has already helped connect 2 billion people to credible information since the start of the pandemic and the goal is to help 50 million people get one step closer to being vaccinated.

"So, we really want to expand the usefulness of that tool to people who are seeking to be vaccinated today," McGorman said.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Facebook to build tools that aim to support consumers in their search for COVID-19 vaccines," John Brownstein, CIO of Boston Children's Hospital, said in a statement. "Improving vaccine access and equity across the country will be a critical step in achieving herd immunity and bringing this pandemic to a close."

As a part of Facebook's plan to help with vaccinations, the platform is constantly working to remove posts that share debunked information or hoaxes about COVID-19 or the vaccine.

"It can be very confusing for people to know what’s true and what’s false, and so, when something’s been disproven by scientific experts, we’re going to remove that," McGorman said.

Facebook will also add labels on posts about the vaccine to show additional information from the World Health Organization in order to show people the maximum amount of information.