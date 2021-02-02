Dinner celebrates winners of Aiken's Choice Top Docs

Dozens of medical professionals celebrated being recognized as Aiken's Top Docs on Tuesday night at Woodside Country Club over dinner and drinks.
The 2021 Aiken's Choice Top Docs honored area medical providers across multiple categories, of which voters selected their favorites. This is an annual competition hosted by the Aiken Standard.
"It’s a way of showing the medical community the appreciation of our readers and the Aiken Standard itself," said Maidi Thompson, an advertising account executive at the newspaper.
Rhonda Overbey, the Aiken Standard's publisher, had a similar message, saying to the medical professionals in attendance, "You’re important to our readers, you’re important to our community, you’re important to the Aiken Standard. I am so thankful we’re having this dinner so I can tell you all that."
Dr. Rocky Napier won the award for best pediatric dentist and spoke afterwards about what it meant to him.
"I heard a quote the other day," said Napier. "It said, ‘the two most important days of your life are when you understand when you were born and the second day is when you understand why you were born.’ I hope everyone here tonight has that same feeling and I hope it enhances their ability to understand those two most important days."