Area woman offers support to cancer survivors during pandemic

Two-time breast cancer survivor Whitney O'Connor hasn't let COVID-19 quarantine slow down her efforts to empower and support breast cancer survivors in the Aiken-Augusta area.
O'Connor, 33, recently defeated breast cancer for the second time after a round of proton beam therapy treatments. Battling cancer twice is a tremendous feat that takes immeasurable energy and strength, but O'Connor's most vivid memories from the ordeal weren't about her battle for survival. The things she remembers the most, she said, were the uplifting experiences and support she had with her friends, family and loved ones.
It has become her mission to provide those same kinds of experiences and support to other patients who have been diagnosed breast cancer. A large part of her efforts are O'Connor's "boobie crowns," which she hand-makes from bras. The crowns feature eccentric decorations and are given to cancer patients to empower them and bring humor to a dark situation, O'Connor said.
But this year has presented special challenges.
"It’s been very difficult," O'Connor said. "Part of that is just because of the limitations of being social. We’ve had to be creative. We’ve been having virtual parties, we’ve been donating more to the hospital so they can crown their 'boobie queens' right then and there. I do support groups on Zoom a lot. I try to connect people with the right resources."
O'Connor herself suffers from a rare genetic condition that makes her at elevated risk for developing cancer. In her early 30s, O'Connor has already been diagnosed with breast cancer twice, and her condition, which weakens her immune system, means she is highly susceptible to developing severe complications from coronavirus. As a result, she has had to isolate herself from the general public for the sake of her health.
It's an issue she said is affecting a lot of cancer patients undergoing treatment.
"Everyone is dealing with their own stuff with COVID-19, (but) it’s even more stressful for people who are high-risk and cancer patients because it’s just another limitation," O'Connor said. "The social aspect of fighting cancer is very important, even if you’re an introvert. It's nice just to know there are still humans outside of your four walls. So the social aspect is huge to consider. Also, consider people’s jobs. I had to work from home the majority of my treatment because of my issues and high risk factor. I didn’t have the camaraderie of my coworkers anymore, and I had the stress of (wondering if) they going to furlough me… am I going to have a job when this is over?"
Cancer patients, O'Connor said, don't have the luxury of "being political" about COVID-19. They have to follow strict guidelines provided by medical professionals, or they could risk gambling with their lives.
"Please be considerate for cancer patients' health, regardless of what you politically believe," O'Connor said.
She also encourages everyone to check in and "uplift" their loved ones who are fighting cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic as much as possible due to the toll isolation can take on their mental health. She also wants her support network to fill in the gap for patients who don't have a lot of support to fall back on.
"My long-term goal is to partner with every cancer center that I can, especially to start locally in Aiken and Augusta so that we can continue to donate crowns," O'Connor said. "The more people buy the crowns for their loved ones, family or friends, the more I can donate."
Breast Cancer Awareness Month lasts for the duration of October. O'Connor said the awareness campaign didn't personally mean much to her, until she developed cancer herself.
"It used to mean absolutely nothing to me," O'Connor said. "And I feel like that’s how probably a lot of people feel until it happens to you… it is so important to me and fun because I come at it in two different ways. For one, I celebrate, but I also love the awareness piece. I’ve had cancer twice and I’m 33, so for me to be a part of any activities in October of awareness and to realize this can happen to any one of us, and not just older people, I’m with that.
"I talk to young women every single day who are in their 20s and get breast cancer," she continued. "For me, October is all about helping women be empowered to take it seriously and let them know there is support when they do decide to take it seriously."