All SC Walmarts, Sam's Clubs offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

For those still looking to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, Walmart and Sam's Club stores across South Carolina are stepping up to the plate.

All Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across the Palmetto State are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments. This includes the four Aiken and North Augusta Walmarts, as well as the Aiken Sam's Club.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Health & Wellness. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week, while Sam's Club pharmacies are closed on Sunday. Individuals are not required to be a member to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

As of Tuesday morning, the Aiken Sam's Club did not have any open appointments. The Walmart at 2035 Whiskey Road had open appointments, and is administering the Moderna vaccine. The Walmart at 3581 Richland Ave. W. has open appointments and is administering both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

In North Augusta, the Walmart on 1201 Knox Ave. has open appointments and is administering both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. The Walmart at 1041 Edgefield Road has open appointments and is administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

For more information on finding other vaccine locations in the state, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.