Aiken woman lives with rare neurological disorder

Meghan Bayer has always been active in her life.
She played soccer and varsity basketball in high school and has done taekwondo since middle school. A cursory glance at her would show that she looks like a pretty typical woman in her 20s.
However, Bayer's medical history is anything but typical.
Bayer was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome. This disorder is so rare only one out of every million people has been diagnosed with it. It affects the central nervous system and can cause muscle rigidity and severe muscle spasms.
Specifically to Bayer, it can affect her muscles from head to toe at any time.
"It can make my face almost contort, it can make my eyelids spasm shut, it can make my jaw spasm shut, my tongue can spasm," Bayer said.
The story of her diagnosis spans over seven years. It started on Aug. 24, 2012, when Bayer got an HPV vaccine, which was a requirement to go to college. She said she was feeling sick that night, with flu-like symptoms that wouldn't go away.
A few weeks later, Bayer said her occupational therapist noticed that her back and muscles were in spasm. These spasms were chalked up to stress, as Bayer was in her junior year of high school.
She continued to justify the pain and symptoms until February 2013 when she began developing a nerve pain throughout her body. Later on, it was discovered the pain was from a condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, which is a broad term describing excessive and prolonged pain and inflammation.
Around this time, Bayer noticed that her right foot was turning in and she could no longer walk on it. Her doctor saw it as stemming from the CRPS and treated it as such from February 2013 until June 2014.
Bayer's doctor was becoming increasingly suspicious that something else was afoot in her body and she was put on the treatment for SPS, which is high-dose benzodiazepines.
"These are doses beyond what men probably two to three times my size can take," Bayer said. "Three-hundred-pound men would be dead if they took these medications. And yet, I was taking them and functioning on them."
Despite this, Bayer continued to be told this was all in her head and was the result of anxiety or stress.
On May 12, 2016, Bayer, in her sleep, started to have between a 30-32 hour seizure and was in a coma for 10 days. After she woke up, her contractures relaxed for around six months before returning.
At a certain point, Bayer knew there was something wrong with her and knew she had to seek out answers. She started making appointments with neurologists in several states, and eventually connected with Dr. Scott Newsome at the Johns Hopkins Stiff Person Syndrome Center in Baltimore.
He agreed to take her case in September 2018, believing it was a possible case of SPS. After running blood tests and other examinations, Newsome concluded Bayer did indeed have SPS.
"My case, in particular, is unique in that I got it when i was 16, not 36," Bayer said, as the disease is typically developed between the ages of 30 and 60. "Doctors don’t understand it. It’s a line, if that, out of their textbooks. When they get me in the hospital, or in clinic, they’re like, 'there’s no way.' It’s an impossible thing to them."
In terms of treatment, Bayer does a round of chemotherapy every five months and a subcutaneous immunoglobulin infusion once a week at her home. Daily, she takes high dose benzodiazepines and muscle relaxers. She also has giant metal braces she can wear on her legs, which she said her spasms have broken before.
Bayer has started a nonprofit, Meg's Miracles, to raise funds and awareness for SPS research that Newsome is conducting at his Baltimore lab. She continues to do competitive taekwondo and plans to attend graduate school to become a social worker. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2019 with a communications degree.
"I’m determined to be one of those people that goes out there and figures out how to make it work," said Bayer.