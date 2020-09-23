Aiken Walk to End Alzheimer's to implement social distancing, virtual ceremonies in October

The Alzheimer's Association is asking people to walk on their favorite trails, sidewalks and tracks this October for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Each year a large crowd usually gathers at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center to raise funds for research in hopes for a cure for the 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer's. The Aiken Walk to End Alzheimer's in years past has looped around the Odell Weeks walking track, with an opening Promise Flower ceremony and speeches from local speakers marking the occasion.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk's organizers are asking people to walk as individuals or in small groups on their preferred walking paths, with a virtual opening ceremony connecting the participants.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek with the Alzheimer’s Association in a press release. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Participants can still register for the event and form their walking teams online. The opening ceremony will feature local speakers and the Promise Flowers presentation, which will be streamed virtually.
Other upgrades are also being made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's mobile app to allow participants to connect with one another by tracking their walking distance and managing fundraising efforts.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Alexis Watts with the Alzheimer’s Association in Columbia. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved, healthy and safe.”
This year the walk will take place Oct. 17. Visit alz.org/walk for more information.