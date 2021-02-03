Aiken residents step up to save lives at blood drive

Aiken residents rolled up their sleeves Wednesday in the City of Aiken Municipal Building to give blood while the American Red Cross collected donations.

Each patient's blood donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies as an added bonus. These antibody-positive units could go toward helping current coronavirus hospital patients, as many hospitals have a need for convalescent plasma.

Kristen Boyle, an account representative for the Red Cross, said giving blood is always important, especially now.

"We need people to donate, donate, donate," said Boyle.

Terry Washington came by to donate Wednesday afternoon and he said it's something he enjoys doing.

"I always like to help people out and make sure everyone else can stay healthy, as well as myself," Washington said.

Rachel Clough also donated blood Wednesday afternoon.

"I’m a Realtor and the Aiken Board of Realtors sent out an email to all of the members asking us to go and donate," Clough said. "I was very happy to do so."

Clough said she hadn't donated in a while and the email was a "good reminder that that’s something we should all be doing."

Michelle Dunlap, a phlebotomist at the drive, emphasized the importance of giving blood by saying it "saves lives."

"Everybody needs someone to step in and be their brave hero to donate blood to help save a life," Dunlap said.