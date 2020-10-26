Aiken Regional nurse anesthetist awarded money for research

Jeffrey Boswell, a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, was awarded a $1,000 check on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for his research project on pain management during cardiac surgery.
The check was presented by Dr. Michael Storm, the chair of the Research and Scholarship Committee for the S.C. Association of Nurse Anesthetists. Aiken Regional CEO Jim O'Loughlin was present for the presentation.
Boswell and fellow CRNA David Floyd also received awards for outstanding professional advocacy. These awards were presented by Beth Wilkes, the president-elect of SCANA, and were given to Boswell and Floyd for their work in 2020 to promote the nurse anesthesia profession.