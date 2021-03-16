Aiken hospital visitation suspended through Thursday after flooding

Aiken's hospital has suspended visitation for Wednesday and Thursday after a Monday morning incident.
This halt is due to a water pressure test valve fitting failure on the sixth floor which caused flooding down the main stairwell of the hospital Monday morning.
Laboratory, diagnostic radiology, endoscopy and catheterization lab procedures are available.
“We always have and will continue to put the health and safety of our patients and those in our facility, first,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “As we continue to assess the current condition of impacted areas, our team is regularly discussing allowing guests back in the facility. We understand visitors are beneficial to a patient’s healing process and will permit limited visitation as soon as we are able. Our team continues to thoroughly clean and restore affected areas, as quickly and safely as possible.”
Those with a family member currently in the hospital can reach the patient by calling 803-641-5000.
Aiken Regional will communicate updates as they become available.
This article will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.