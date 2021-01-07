Aiken hospital to limit visitation starting Friday

Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Wednesday that it would be limiting visitation starting Friday, Dec. 8, due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County.
In the emergency department, progressive care unit, intensive care unit, outpatient testing/surgery and behavioral health, there will be no visitors allowed.
Inpatient areas will be limited to one visitor a day during the hours of noon and 6 p.m. New mothers will be permitted one adult overnight visitor. Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult or guardian throughout the treatment; siblings will not be allowed.
Additionally, all hospital visitors are required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked upon entry. The mask must cover the visitor's nose and mouth, and neck gaiters and bandanas are not approved facial coverings.
Visitors must also be over the age of 18.